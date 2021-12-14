Samuel Wallace Veney, 44, of Verona, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home. Samuel was born Jan. 26, 1977, a son of Jean (Veney) and Samuel Organ of Verona.
Samuel is also survived by a daughter, Tyana Veney of Verona; son, Tyreek Veney of Verona; sisters, Jackie Strother of Verona and Jenantta Portillo and husband, Jesus, of Bridgewater; brothers, Larry Veney of Stuarts Draft, Franklin Strother and wife, Donna, of Mount Solon and Donald Strother and wife, Leslie, of Churchville.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Strother.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with The Rev. Timmy Woodson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home or anytime at the home of Charrita Bryant, 452 Kirby Ave., Waynesboro. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with unplanned funeral arrangements, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
