November 20, 1936 - December 15, 2020
Samuel Woodrow Wiant, 84, of New Market, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born in Burnsville, W.Va., a son of the late Harry V. Wiant and Allegra McNemar Wiant. After graduating from Burnsville High School, he served two years in the Army in Germany.
The love of art was always a favorite hobby of his in his youth. He won many contests with his artwork and usually gave his prizes to family and neighbors. He went to the National Art School in Washington, D.C. and worked as a commercial artist for several newspapers and an advertising agency in Washington. He retired from The Washington Post, where he received three Publisher's awards. After retiring, he volunteered at the Life Care Center of New Market and was known for his long walks around town meeting neighbors and making new friends. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Wiant, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Freeda Bolt Wiant; a daughter, Angela Wiant, of Mount Jackson; two sisters, Patricia Wiant Ridpath and Mary Ann Bucklew, both of Buckhannon, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gray and brother-in-law, Clifton Gray, of Salem, Virginia, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service, with Pastor Buz Menhardt of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church officiating, will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel Cemetery in New Market. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Theis Funeral Chapel, 9377 N. Congress St., New Market, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.