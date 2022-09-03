Sandra A. Shanklin
Sandra Annette Shanklin, of Elkton, Va., was born May 31, 1955, in Texas and passed away August 31, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Earl and Avis Darlene Corley Kelley and her husband, Edward Everett Shanklin, Jr.
Sandra had worked in telemarketing sales before retiring.
Surviving is her companion of 20 years, Stephen John “Steve” Norton of Elkton and formerly of upstate New York. She is also survived by two sisters, Cecilia and Jill.
All service will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.