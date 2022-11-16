Sandra Ann Huffman Holloway
Sandra Ann Huffman Holloway, 83, of Waynesboro, Virginia died peacefully in her sleep on November 8, 2022.
She was born on August 15,1939 in Rockingham County, the daughter of the late George W. and Vergie Hinegardner Huffman.
A graduate of Dunsmore Business College, she worked for the former Westinghouse and General Electric Companies.
She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Sandra was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother-to-be who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by the late Lloyd Holloway, her husband of 63 years, and David Chipman, son-in-law, of Oak Hill, Virginia. She is survived by daughter Tamela Chipman, of Oak Hill, Virginia; daughter Tina Smith and her husband Richard, of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson Derek Chipman and his wife Julie of Ashburn, Virginia; grandson Kyle Chipman of Leesburg, Virginia; granddaughter Stephanie and her husband SGT Ryan McLellan of Zebulon, North Carolina; grandson Russ Smith, his wife Anne and their son Luke, of Boston, Massachusetts; and brother Donald Huffman of Waynesboro, Virginia.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
