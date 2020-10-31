Sandra Armentrout Dove, 71, of Weyers Cave died Thursday October 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Rockingham County on June 26, 1949 she was the daughter of Arleta Mildred Armentrout of Harrisonburg and the late Robert J. Armentrout. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband David D. Dove and a brother in law Kenny George.
Mrs. Dove was retired from the Poultry Industry having worked at Swift and Rocco.
She is survived by one son Bobby Grandle, Jr. of Lacey Spring; one brother Ron Armentrout and his wife Tamara of Weyers Cave; one sister Joyce George of Keezletown; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; a special niece Amanda Armentrout and a great niece Skylar Armentrout that she loved as her own daughters; and her best friend of over 20 years Wanda Gentry of Crimora.
She had a special heart and was loved by everyone and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.