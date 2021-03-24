Sandra Beasley Regan
Sandra Beasley Regan, 70, of Elkton, passed away March 22, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Regan was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Rockingham County to the late Junior and Doris Shifflette Beasley.
She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook and loved to bake. She cherished time with her family and was an amazing mother and sister. She retired as a certified nursing assistant after many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Nelson Morris and James A. Regan; and brothers, Danny Beasley, Ralph Beasley and Steven Beasley.
She is survived by a son, Ralph Morris of Elkton; a sister, Doris Emmert and husband, Gerald, of Shenandoah; special niece and adopted sister, Regina Merica; and a number of other nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Elkton with Pastor Adam Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Mrs. Regan will be taken to the church, where family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (tonight).
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
