Sandra Darline Gochenour Cave, 77, of Luray, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Elyria, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Reuben Gochenour and Dorothy Cave Gochenour Kihle and stepdaughter of the late Sidney Kihle.
Mrs. Cave retired from MontVue Nursing Home on Sept. 30, 2010, with 27 years of service in the medical records department. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Brethren, serving as board chairman, president of the Women's Fellowship and helped with other events for the church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Rockingham Riflemen Chapter Daughters of 1812. She loved her family and genealogy.
Sandra was married three times. Her husbands include: Mac Arther Foster, who died Oct. 7, 1970; Aubrey “Preacher” Gochenour, who passed away May 21, 1985; and on Oct. 22, 1988, she married Douglas Cave Sr., who died Nov. 23, 2011.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Foster of Luray and Douglas Cave Jr. of Trinity, Fla.; four daughters, Christina Foster, Virginia Pettit and Dawn “Snooky” Tanner, all of Luray, and Angela Broyles of Stanley; one brother, Richard Gochenour of Sheffield, Ohio; two sisters, Connie Parlett of New Market and Julia Parlett of Luray; one stepbrother, Jan Kihle of Columbia Station, Ohio; one stepsister, Nancy Kihle of Palatine, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her faithful dog and companion, Chipper.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Douglas Gochenour; a stepsister, Beverly McCombs-Davis; two granddaughters, Michelle Pettit and Sharon Spain; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Trinity Church of the Brethren by Pastor Jack Haddock. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
