Sandra Dare Butcher, 85, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at her home.
Sandra was born April 20, 1938, in Riverton, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late William Earl Edmonson Sr. and Doris Pauline Nelson Edmonson. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, James Powell; grandson, Seth Bailey; and a brother, William Earl Edmonson Jr.
Sandra was employed as a sales associate and sales clerk at Leggett Department Store in Harrisonburg, now known as Belk, where she retired after over 30 years of service. Following her retirement, she stayed at the home to care for her family.
On Dec. 28, 1958, she married William Powell Butcher, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Terrence Butcher and wife, Mikki, and Daren Butcher and wife, Debbie; two daughters, Deborah Bailey and husband, Russell, and Bonnie Fitzwater and husband, Stanley; two sisters, Brenda Powell and Ava Sullivan and husband, Danny; as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joe Shoop officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
