Sandra Dee Simmers
Sandra Dee Simmers, 62, of Broadway, died Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 28, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Violet M. Nelson.
She worked as a house cleaner and a packer at CCL in Harrisonburg. She was a beloved wife and mother.
On Dec. 14, 2007, she married Stevie L. Simmers, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Christy L. Ketterman and husband, Bobby, of Linville and Kelly M. Reedy and husband, Nathan, of Broadway; grandchildren, Cody Ketterman, Cheyenne Ketterman, Makayla Reedy and Levi Reedy; great-granddaughter, Layla Ketterman; siblings, Anthony, Bobby, Johnny, Mikey, Cathy, Sheila, and Debbie; and beloved dog, Hope.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman; and a beloved dog, Maggie.
Her body was cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to pay respects may do so at Grandle Funeral Home Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the book or may visit with the family at Sandra’s home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
