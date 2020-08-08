Sandra Elizabeth “Sam” Lam, 34, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at VCU in Richmond.
Ms. Lam was born on May 12, 1986, in Chardon, Ohio, and is a daughter of Richard A. Ullom of Wadsworth, Ohio, Jwana K. Sokol (Wickliff) of Fulks Run, Virginia, and James and Suzanne Rabe of Asheboro, North Carolina. She was employed by George’s Inc. as tech specialist. She loved reading, spreading kindness and spending time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, is her four-year-old son, William E.M. Lam of Fulks Run; siblings, Jessica Moats of Fulks Run, and James Rabe Jr., of Randleman, North Carolina; grandparents, Richard Alexander and wife, Oneta, of Beckley, West Virginia, and Gail Rabe of Franklin, North Carolina; aunts and uncles, Dustine Steiner-Thompson and husband, Steve, of Sophia, North Carolina, Jeremy Steiner of Randleman, North Carolina, Robert Steiner and wife, Robin, of Randleman, North Carolina, and nieces and nephews, Zachary Stover, Julia Moats, Ayden Rabe, and Blake Cole.
Ms. Lam was preceded in death by her step-father, Brian E. Wickliff; grandparents, Robert E. Steiner and Sandra A. Steiner, and her beloved dog, “Peanut”.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville, Virginia from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family
