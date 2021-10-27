Sandra Eileen Shipe (Davis), 61, a resident of Keezletown, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
She was born May 11, 1960, in Washington, D.C., and was predeceased by her mother, Madeline Dulaney; stepfather, John Rice; and brother, James Davis.
Sandra is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Joseph Shipe; daughter, Kristina Hatcher and husband, Dominique; son, Michael Shipe; daughter, Jamie Herring and husband, Curtis; brother, Harry Davis; sister, Francie Davis and significant other, Thomas Montgomery; sister, Sherri Stanhope and husband, Alan; sister, Kristina Davis; grandchildren, Mariah, Demetrius, Devonte, Kaliyah, Jacob, Matthew, Courtney, Brianna and husband, DeErick, along with great-granddaughter, Aubrielle; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Growing up, from the suburbs of Washington, D.C. to Ocean City, Md., she had an early love for music, art and enjoying nature. She moved to Virginia in her early twenties, along with her sister, Francie, where she met Joe, and they were married Oct. 25, 1981, and raised her family in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
She had a passion for creating, drawing, researching anything she wanted to know more about, visiting the beach and photographing nature. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan, caregiver, a caring listener and proud dog mama to Spike, Sadie, Maggie and their predeceased Bella.
Her family will be hosting several celebrations of life in their home as well as the Ocean City, Md. area.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
