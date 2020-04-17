Sandra Elaine Hudelson, 73, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home. Sandra was born in Leaksville, N.C., on Aug. 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Hazel V. (Tressler) and Harold L. Sharpes.
For 15 years she worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md. She later spent another 15 years as an elementary school nurse in the public school system of Prince George's County, Md.
On June 1, 1969, she was united in marriage to William R. Hudelson, who survives.
Sandra is also survived by a daughter, Sarah E. Hudelson of Stewartstown, Pa., and a son, Robert W. Hudelson of Las Vegas, Nev.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be private at Weavers Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.