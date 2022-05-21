Sandra Faye Good-Wetsel, 68, of Timberville, lost her fight with cancer on May 19, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born May 7, 1954 and was a daughter of the late William D. and Norma Lou Harlow Good.
On August 27, 1983 she married Thomas M. Wetsel, who survives.
Also surviving is her sister; Barbara Estep, of Timberville, and her niece Kelly Hilliard, of New Market.
She worked at Wetsel Seed Company for a number of years, went back to school and graduated from Eastern Mennonite College and taught school in the Rockingham County School system for many years. She had served as secretary om the board of the Plains District Memorial Museum and was recently honored with a Lifetime membership.
Sandy loved flowers and animals, and in lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to one of the animal shelters or a charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grandlefunrealhome.com.
