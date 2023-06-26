Sandra Garber Heatwole
Sandra Garber Heatwole, 76, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Mrs. Heatwole was born Feb. 8, 1947, in Rockingham County to the late Ellis Jacob and Elizabeth Amanda Rhodes Garber.
She worked alongside her husband and family on their family dairy farm for 25 years. Later in life, she helped restore and renovate their family barn, which is now known as “The Barn at Creekside Farm.” She was a Church of the Brethren member and served in various capacities at the churches and her community.
On April 3, 1966, she married Paul Wilson Heatwole, who preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2005.
Mrs. Heatwole is survived by her daughters, Tami Cline and husband, Lester, and Jenifer Nesselrodt and husband, Kevin; granddaughters, Sydnee Cline, Baleigh Cline and Reese Nesselrodt; brothers, Larry Garber, Ronald Garber and wife, Liz, and Richard Garber; brother-in-law, Dick Heatwole and wife, Linda; and her good friend, Carnell Huffman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Heatwole was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Jane Garber and Patricia Garber.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Quick officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Ruritan Club, c/o Mike Webster, 5161 Sandbriar Lane, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
