Sandra Kay Smallwood, 65, a resident of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.
Miss Smallwood was born Nov. 14, 1957, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late James Willard and Virginia Irene See Smallwood.
She worked at the James Madison University Post Office. She loved fishing, camping, the beach, collecting rocks in the outdoors, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiancé of 34 years, Timmy Lam; sister, Joyce Morris; brother-in-law, Steve Rohrer; sister-in-law, Melissa Smallwood; grandchildren, Tyler Showman and Megan Smallwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Miss Smallwood was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Allen Smallwood; siblings, James Smallwood, Debbie Ratcliff and Linda Rohrer.
Pastor Andrew Sagayum will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, June 20, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Those wishing to may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
