Sandra Kay Evans, 75, of Dayton passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Bridgewater, Virginia on May 22, 1946, a daughter of the late Gilbert K. and Lena (Kiser) Cook.
Sandra had worked as a USDA Inspector at Perdue Farms in Bridgewater.
She was united in marriage on May 14, 1971 to James Clarence Evans, who preceded her in death on May 31, 1999.
She is survived by her four sons Tony Cook, of McGaheysville, Edward Evans, and wife Stephanie, of Waynesboro, Adam Evans, of Staunton, and Todd Evans and wife Tammy, of Dayton; her sister, Eunice Andrews, of Dayton. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, James G. Evans, sister, Joyce "Tootsie" Milstead, and brother, Eddie Cook, granddaughter, Taylor Michael, and great granddaughter, Paisley Evans.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service 208 South Main Street Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
