Sandra Lee Crawford, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Page County and was the daughter of the late John O. Houser and Hazel Comer Houser.
Sandra was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed drives on the Skyline Drive.
On March 17, 1972, she married Danny Dale Crawford, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Danny Dale Crawford II and his wife, Samantha, of Penn Laird; daughter, Janet Sue Halac of Leesburg; grandchildren, Sibel Halac, Ayse Halac, Chloe Crawford and Olivia Crawford and great-grandchildren, Lenny Halac and Leyla Halac.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
