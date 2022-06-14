Sandra Lee Rosson, 78, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Rosson was born Jan. 20, 1944, in Stanley, Va., and was a daughter of the late Carl Eugene Sr. and Mary Susan Stoneberger Rudolph. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Grimsley; great-grandson, Kiptyn Yase Lam; brothers-in-law, Jesse Eppard Sr. and John Haney; and sister-in-law, Nancy Rudolph.
On Dec. 31, 1964, she married Edward McKinley Rosson, who preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2005.
Sandra was previously employed with Comdial, Genie Manufacturing and Wrangler Manufacturing. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She enjoyed family trips to Lancaster and the beach.
She is survived by her children, Mark Rosson and wife, Ann, of Shenandoah, Mindy Haney and husband, Bill, of Elkton and Carrie Davis and companion, Wesley Short, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Brandy Rosson and companion, Jessica Hensley, Kirsten Lam and husband, Bryan, Meagan Painter and husband, Chris, Cameron Steele and fiancé, Ryann Crennan and Teagan Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Caleb Rosson, Makayla, Kaelyn and Cayson Hansbrough, Harper and Kennedy Painter, Riley Haney and Bryan Kooper Lam; brothers, Carl Eugene Rudolph Jr. and companion, Mary Sours, and Douglas Rudolph and companion, Kathy Shifflett; sisters, Carolyn Eppard, Kathy Comer and husband, Lonnie, Vicki Breeden and husband, Rick, and Julie Sullivan and husband, Judson; sister-in-law, Barbara Rosson, whom she took care of for many years; brother-in-law, Jeff Grimsley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Joseph Amend officiating. Interment will be private at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
