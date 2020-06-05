Sandra Lee “Sandy” Stephenson, 66, of Mt. Crawford, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home following a long illness.
Sandy was born in Harrisonburg, in August 1953, and was the daughter of Lois Karicofe Whitmer and the late Garland L. Whitmer.
Sandy graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1975, with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She was an occupational therapist for over 30 years, dedicating her life to working with children.
Sandy is survived by her mother, Lois K. Whitmer of McGahyesville, sister, Diane Whitmer Osmundson and husband, John, of McGaheysville; her companion and best friend of 15 years, Larry Harman, Sr. of Dayton. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and four great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, Elkton, Va. or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
