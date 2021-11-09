Sandra Sue Housden, 79, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Deavert Housden and Nola B. Kern Housden.
Sandra is survived by two daughters, Lisa Richards of Elkton and Sarah Comer of Luray; two sisters, Lois G. Sours and Grace Martin, both of Luray; five grandchildren, Chapman Good of Stafford, Makayla Richards Lam of Elkton, Brie Ditsche of Alexandria, and Wesley Atkins and Mariah Richards, both of Stanley; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Don W. and Deavert Housden Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Bethlehem Independent Christian Church by Pastor Andy Seastrom. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
