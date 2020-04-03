Sandra S. McCoy
Sandra S. McCoy, 72, of Stanley, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Junior and Lucille P. Goode.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John G. McCoy, whom she married on Dec. 24, 1964.
Sandra is also survived by two daughters and one son: Tina and husband, Ray Dofflemyer, of Elkton, Tammy and husband, Paul Comer, of Elkton and Todd and wife, Michelle McCoy, of McGaheysville. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Tara, RJ, Haley, Chase, Tucker, John, Madison, Cortlyn and Corrin and two great-grandchildren, Kanon and Mia.
Also survived by four sisters and one brother: Judy Campbell of Shenandoah and Patsy Nauman, Donna Gerler, Roxie Bailey and Ronnie Good, all of Stanley. Numerous nieces and nephews survive and she is preceded in death by one niece and one nephew.
Sandra was known for her enthusiasm at high school basketball games, cheering for her favorite teams. For many years she was active on a Women’s Bowling League and was loved by all that knew her.
She loved life which she devoted to her husband and family, and will be sadly missed by all.
The family request memorial donations be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, 190 East Main St., Stanley, VA 22851.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
