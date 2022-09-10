We are heartbroken to announce that Sandra “Sandy” Gail Harpine, 65, of Broadway, left us unexpectedly on September 8, 2022.
Sandy was born on April 16, 1957 in Harrisonburg, VA, daughter of Catherine Cullers.
On August 31, 1974, she married James Harpine, and they were married for 48 years.
To say that Sandy was loved by many is an understatement. Sandy could make conversation with anyone, and her beautiful smile and warm, funny personality made it easy to love her. She cared about her family and friends, and always had a soft spot for animals. If she wasn’t rescuing an abandoned squirrel, or a bird who hit a window, she was nurturing abandoned kittens until they were old enough to adopt. Her laugh and kind heart were contagious.
Sandy loved music, scary movies, and hunting (yes strange for an animal lover). She loved to spend time with her family and husband gardening, canning, and cooking.
Sandy leaves behind her loving husband, James Harpine; mother, Catherine Cullers; father, Leonard Cullers; sister, Pamela Knick; niece, Jill Delawder and nephew-in-law, Ernie Delawder. She also leaves behind her fur-babies, Spud and Wacky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, as Sandy’s wishes were to be cremated, and left at peace on the mountain she loved.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sandy’s memory to Cat’s Cradle, 122 South Main Street, St. # 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (catscradleva.org.)
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
