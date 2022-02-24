Sandra “Sandy” Lynn Moyers Hartman, 55, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Hartman was born May 16, 1966, in Singers Glen and was a daughter of Ronnie Leon and Charlotte Faye Grogg Moyers of Singers Glen.
She worked at White Birch Assisted Living. Having no children of her own, she took care of many other’s children. She loved to play games, go camping and spending time with family and friends. She was baptized at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Michael Allen Hartman; siblings, Ronnie “Buck” Moyers Jr., Sherry Lantz and husband, Trent; brother-in-law, David Hartman and wife, Carol; sisters-in-law, Virginia Birt and husband, Jessee, Nina Reedy, Patricia Turner and husband, Rick; and numerous nieces and nephews she was very close to.
Mrs. Hartman was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terry Lee Reedy.
Pastor Andrew Thompson will conduct a funeral service Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
