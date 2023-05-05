Sandra “Sandy” Sue (Purcell) Speciale-Podbielski, 78, of Spring City, Tenn., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, April 28, 2023.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. A Reception and Celebration of Life will follow at Hose Company No. 4 Fire Station (Community Room), 2654 Port Republic Road, Rockingham, Va.
Arrangements are by Vaughn Funeral Home in Spring City, Tenn.
