Sandra Sue Mongold
Sandra Sue Mongold, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., died Jan. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born May 9, 1950, in Bergton and was a daughter of the late Archie Hobart and Gladys Moyers Thorp.
She was a poultry farmer and previously worked at H.D. Lee Plant in Broadway. She was a member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias.
On Sept. 27, 1969, she married Clites Charles Mongold, who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2004.
Surviving are a son, Eric Mongold and wife, Jennifer, of Mathias; a sister, Phyllis Sherman and husband, Jim, of Broadway; two grandsons, Landen and Garrett Mongold of Mathias; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Hobart Thorp, and a niece, Lana Sherman.
Pastor Mark Conley will conduct a graveside service Friday at 1 p.m. at Crab Run Cemetery in Mathias.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway anytime after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The casket will be closed.
