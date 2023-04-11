Sandra Sue ‘Sandy’ Wampler
Sandra Sue “Sandy” Wampler, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 6, 2023. She was born Aug. 20, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Goldie Elizabeth Simmers Bennett and the late Jesse Raymond Bennett.
Sandy graduated from Harrisonburg High School and was employed with Friendship Industries for many years before retiring. Sandy had a huge heart, often putting aside her own desires for others. Those she cared for were truly blessed to have her in their lives.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, Kenny Fauls and wife, Mandy, of Weyers Cave; a partner, James Headlee; a sister, Kitty Baldwin and husband, Dale, of Harrisonburg; three brothers, Roger Bennett and wife, Leslie, of New Hampshire, Jesse “Benny” Bennett and wife, Edna, of Bridgewater and Ray Bennett and wife, Lori, of Broadway; five grandchildren, Brenan, Devin, Elliot, Sammi and Seren and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial gathering will take place later this Summer to celebrate her life.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.