Sandy M. Klotzbach Jan 16, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Celebration of Life service for Sandy M. Klotzbach, wife of Dayton Klotzbach, will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The Upper Room Church, 14890 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, Va., with Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesThree People Killed In I-81 CrashEdom North American Birthplace Of The C-SectionDayton PD Makes Arrest In Mini-Mart RobberyGrandfathering Options Presented At School Board MeetingChristmas Village A ‘Huge Success’Harrisonburg City Council Approves Multiple ItemsMerck Foundation Gifts $52,000 to VPASValley Airport Soars To Record YearCaptain-Turned-Poet Writes Biography For Famed Wordsmith More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Jan 16 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Tremendous Toddlers Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Crafty Kids Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 LEGO Club Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 LEGO Club Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 17 Preschool Storytime Fri, Jan 17, 2020 Jan 17 “Virginia’s Death Penalty: The Future is History” Fri, Jan 17, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.