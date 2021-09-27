Santos (Tita) Davila Clouse, age 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully at Sentara RMH on Sept. 22, 2021, after a brief bout with COVID-19. She was a resident of Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living. Santos was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Pearsall, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Filipe Cortinaz Davila and Refugia Sifuentes Padilla; her husband, Millard Franklin (Frank) Clouse; her son, Michael Kevin; and her granddaughter, Aurora Skylin.
Santos is survived by her son, Rene’ Clouse; daughter in-law, Lori Clouse; and grandson, Jase Tanner Clouse, all of Harrisonburg, Va.; her daughter, Nora Clouse and daughter in-law, Michelle Miller of Bradenton, Fla.
Santos was a dedicated homemaker and worked a variety of jobs while raising her children and in support of her husband’s Naval career around the world. She loved Mariachi music and dancing and was always seeking ways to help others. Over the years, she opened her heart to foster children, under-served youth, and aided many other Hispanics from various countries, most recently in Harrisonburg with translation services. She was a talented seamstress and took pride in sewing for other residents at Bellaire in her final years.
The Clouse family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living and the Palliative Care Team at Sentara RMH for their professional and compassionate care.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg will oversee her final wishes. Her interment will be held at a future date yet to be announced.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
