Sara Jones Phillippy, 80, died Nov. 19, 2021 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Claude Dunham Phillippy; daughters Teresa Phillippy Bowers (Chris) and Cynthia Phillippy Cadieux (David); siblings Mary Helen Hudson, Vivian Carol Jones, Baxter Lee Jones, and Martha Anne Jones; as well as five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Baxter Robert Jones and Vivian Cardin Jones; and brother Robert Burton Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church General Fund.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
