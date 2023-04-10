Sara Kate Moore, 36, of Verona, passed away April 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH. Sara Kate was born June 5, 1986, at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va. to Janet and Andy Moore.
Sara Kate had a Bachelor's Degree in Allied Health Science from Bridgewater College and a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from James Madison University.
Sara Kate never met a stranger and had a lifelong love of horses and other animals. She grew up riding horses with her father at Hazelwild farm, where she later joined the equestrian team. In college she rode with Bridgewater‘s equestrian team at the collegiate level.
Sara Kate had a passion for helping others in her work and spare time. She was most recently employed with Collins & Collins Inc. supporting adults with developmental disabilities to live independently. She was a therapeutic riding instructor at Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp and at Ride with Pride in Staunton, Va., where she was working towards her PATH Certification. She helped care for horses at several barns, most recently Windy Springs Farms.
Sara Kate was predeceased by her grandparents, Howard and Sara Gregory and Andrew and Gladys Moore, and father, Andrew Lewis Moore Jr. She is survived by mother, Janet Gregory Moore, and sister, Anna Hess (Brandon), as well as extended family on both sides.
Services will be held in Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg, Va. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 11, at Harrisonburg Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. A private graveside service for family will be held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Sparta, Va. A memorial service will take place at Fredericksburg Baptist Church Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Still Meadows Enrichment Center, Ride with Pride, or the March of Dimes.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
