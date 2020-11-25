Sara ‘Ormond’ Skellie Painter
Sara “Ormond” Skellie Painter, 85, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home with her daughters by her side. Ormond was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Sara and O.C. Skellie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Painter, whom she married July 27, 1957.
Ormond moved to Elkton with her family in 1942. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1952 and attended Madison College. Ormond worked at Merck, G.E., Virginia National Bank in Elkton, Nation’s Bank in Harrisonburg and for Rockingham County Public Schools for 21 years, retiring in 2000.
Ormond was a faithful member of Elkton United Methodist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir, was a past chairperson on the Administrative Council and served on the Board of Trustees. She was a member of the Amanda Kite Circle. She was also a past member of the Elkton Garden Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Painter of Elkton and her daughter, Nancy Painter Fries and husband, Wayne, of Elkton; beloved grandsons, Nick Fries and fiancée, Miranda Saum, Alex Fries and fiancée, Autumn Johnson, and Matthew Fries; precious great-grandchildren, MacKenna Fries, Beau Fries and David Fries; sisters, Patricia Prickett and husband, Percy, of Elkton and sister, Jackie Holden and husband, Warren, of Springfield, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Page Painter and wife, Nellie, of Luray; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her greatest “four-legged” love, Rocky.
Special thanks to Sentara RMH Hospice and wonderful, loving friend, Vickie Harmon, who helped care for Ormond for the past seven months.
Pastor Debbie Powell will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Elkton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Leakesville United Church of Christ Cemetery on Leakesville Road, Luray.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 82, Elkton, Va., the Alzheimer’s Association, Ormond’s favorite charity, the Salvation Army, or to the charity of their choice in Ormond’s name.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.