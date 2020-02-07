Sarah Christine Floyd, 76, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Sarah was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 2, 1943, a daughter of the late Barbara Christine (Smith) and Roy Pendleton Puffenbarger.
She was a member of Mount Carmel United in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
She was united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1963, to Paul Edgar Floyd, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2010.
Sarah is survived by daughters, Nancy Ann Floyd of Mount Solon and Amy Marie Morris and husband, Timmy, of Grottoes; sons, Roy Paul Edgar Floyd and wife, Anita, of Mount Solon and Jacob Samuel Floyd and wife, Vera, of Rockingham; sisters, Mary Moats of Bridgewater and Bonnie Ann Reynolds of Ohio; and a brother, Elden Puffenbarger and wife, Mary, of Sugar Grove, W.Va. She is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha and Steven Lonas, Thomas Eli Floyd, Chynne Fae Floyd, Nathan Morris and Brenna Tobin, and Katie Morris and Aaron Gordon; great-grandchildren, River Aiden Morris, Colin James Stevens, Madison JoAnne Lonas and Oaklynn Nicole Gordon due in May; brothers-in-law, Calvin and Robin Floyd, Alvin and Brenda Floyd, Fred and Joyce Floyd, Ray and Sue Floyd, Harry Lee and Judy Foxx.
She is also preceded in death by sisters, Ella Huffer and Maggie Knott; brother, Wesley Puffenbarger; and brothers-in-law, Elmer Lee "Buck" Huffer, Jim Reynolds and Ben Knott.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater or at the home of Judy and Harry Lee Foxx, 537 Old C&W Railway, Mount Solon, anytime.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Budde officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843, Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Grottoes Fire Dept., P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
