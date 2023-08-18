Sarah Elizabeth Knowles passed away Aug. 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sarah was born Nov. 2, 1988, and was the daughter of Betty Knowles of Shenandoah and the late David Burrell.
In addition to her mother, Sarah is survived by her 12-year-old daughter, Desirea Knowles; her grandfather, Kenneth Knowles; her brother, Aaron Knowles and his wife, Krystal, of Shenandoah; her sister, Erica Burrell and her significant other, Derek, of Afton; and sisters, Tiffany, Gracie, Lou Lou and Steffany, all of New Market; and her special friends, Aj Rohrbaugh of Broadway and Maegan Kibler and her family of Stanley.
In addition to her father, Sarah was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Mary Knowles and Linda Ingram and her grandfather, Jimmy Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, cards and contributions can be sent to Sarah’s mother, Betty Knowles, at 200 Foltz Lane, Shenandoah, VA 22849 to assist with funeral expenses and to provide for Desirea.
A memorial service will be held for Sarah at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Family visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with the service immediately following at 12:00 noon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LindseyKygerFuneralHome.com for the Knowles family.
