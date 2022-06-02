Sarah Elizabeth Mason Moyers, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Burkholder House, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Emma Feazelle Cook Mason, born on Nov. 12, 1929, near Rocky Mount in Franklin County, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Clarence M. Moyers of Harrisonburg, whom she married Aug. 15, 1953, at the Bassett Church of the Brethren, Bassett, Va. Elizabeth graduated from Bassett High School, Bassett, Va., in 1948. She attended Bridgewater College, where she met her husband on Sadie Hawkins Day, October 1950. She graduated from Bethany Biblical Seminary in 1956 with a two-year Religious Certificate in Chicago, Ill., and from Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke, Va. as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1971. She was involved in Clinical Nursing as well as Private nursing in the Roanoke area and in the Kings Daughters Hospital in Staunton, Va.
Elizabeth assisted her husband in many responsibilities in the churches where they served as Sunday School Teacher, Children’s Choir Director and Women’s Fellowship at the Maple Grove, Laughlin and Bethesda Church of the Brethren at Grantsville, Md.; First Church of the Brethren, Rocky Mount, Va.; Troutville Church of the Brethren, Troutville, Va.; Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, Staunton, Va.; Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, Westminster, Md.; and Garbers Church of the Brethren, Harrisonburg, Va. She and her husband, Clarence, moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community-Park Village in March 1992. She was an active member of the First Church of the Brethren, Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth is also survived by a daughter, Dwynn Elizabeth, husband, Carl Anthony (Tony) Stovall of Bridgewater, Va., and a son, Donald Craig and wife, Virginia (Ginny) May Moyers of Timberville, Va.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann (Beth), husband, David Michael of Weyers Cave, Va.; William Marshall (Bill), wife, Rebekah Miller Stovall of Bridgewater, Va.; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Lincoln and Levi Michael and Diana Jean Stovall; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by brother, John Reedy Mason, wife, Alice of Roanoke, Va.; sisters, Helen Gray, husband, David McKalips of Reedsville, Pa., Mabel, husband, Posey Hancock of Bassett, Va.; Dorothy, husband, Eugene Hollett of Roanoke, Va.; nephews, Donald Hollett, Midlothian, Va.; James Hollett, Roanoke, Va., and Reedy Mason of Salem, Va.; half sisters and brother, Margarette, husband, Willie Ingram of Roanoke, Va.; Blanche, husband, Wallace Bishop of Roanoke, Va.; Bessie, husband, Gene Jones of Collinsville, Va.; Augusta, husband, Edward Robertson of Rocky Mount, Va.; Eva, husband, Guy Young of Bassett, Va.; and Claude, wife, Elizabeth of Bassett, Va. Elizabeth was the last surviving member of her family.
A memorial service will be conducted at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg by the Rev. Paul Roth, the Rev. Ron Wyrick and assisted by VMRC Chaplain, Carmen Miller on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will be at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway, Va. Visitation will be at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg (Route 33), Va., Friday, June 3, from 5-7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities (Compassion Fund), 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
