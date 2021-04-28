Sarah Ellen Holloway Kalin, age 78, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at her residence in North Carolina. She was born July 4, 1942, in Shenandoah County, Va.
Survivors include her husband, Mose Kalin; daughter, Mona McCurry; sister, Fannie "Buck" Grandstaff of Woodstock, Va.; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mount Jackson, Va., with The Rev. Clay Ledford officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.
