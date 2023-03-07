Sarah J. Miller
Sarah Jane Miller, 83, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Mrs. Miller was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Milan, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Carl Lloyd Foshee and Lula Lee Simon Foshee.
She loved baking and was known for her peanut brittle and tending to her flowers, especially her African Violets. She retired as a housekeeper from RMH and was proud of her volunteer work with the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale. She enjoyed serving on the food committees at churches she attended throughout her life and always remained strong in her Christian Faith.
On June 30, 1979, she married Alvin J. Miller, who passed away March 11, 2019.
Surviving are a son, Rodney Conley of Rockingham; former daughter-in-law, Penny Conley; stepchildren, Sue Webster and husband, Tyree, of Richmond and Betty Durrett and husband, Jeff, of Dayton; siblings, Judy Mitchell of Grottoes, Cindy Lewis and companion, Jeff Kelly, of Moorefield, Roy Foshee of Harrisonburg and JoAnn Puckett and husband, Vincent, of Shenandoah; and two grandchildren, Adam and Morgan Conley.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Huffman, Randy Foshee, and Joan Foshee.
Pastor Guy Hudson will conduct a funeral service Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 8, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
