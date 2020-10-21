Sarah Jane Morris Samuels, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Samuels was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Pennsylvania, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Parkinson Morris. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Roy D. Smith III, and siblings, Amanda Samuels, Larry Morris and Richard Morris.
Mrs. Samuels loved to bake and play bingo wherever she could, and enjoyed traveling to Charles Town with family and friends. She worked at Wrangler for a number of years and retired from RR Donnelly. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
On April 24, 1965, she married Calvin Carson Samuels, who preceded her in death. She is survived by four daughters, Sarah L. Stroupe and husband, Steve, of Penn laird, Anita R. Taylor and husband, “Red”, of Shenandoah, Crystal L. Poe and husband, Robert, of Woodstock and Jennifer G. Samuels and fiancé, Buck Turner, of Lacey Spring; brothers, Charles “Bill” “Chuck” Morris and wife, Karen, of Elkton and Johnny Morris and wife, Annette, of Stanley; sisters, Rose Lam and husband, Billy, Lucille Shifflett and husband, Allen, and Darlene Morris, all of Elkton; seven grandchildren, Jason S. Samuels and wife, Brittany, who was raised in the home, Brittany Samuels and fiancé, Anthony Powell, Jordan Royer and companion, Alexis Brown, Blake Royer, Matt Breeden, Heather Breeden and husband, Wes, Taelor Poe Smith; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Breeden, Jaden Meadows and Adalynn Royer and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with The Rev. Rick Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to The U.S. COPD Coalition, P.O. Box 86, Union, ME 04862 or donate through website at uscopdcoalition.org or you can donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Website at secure.info-komen.org
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
