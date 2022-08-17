Sarah McDowell “Becky” Weidig, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away, Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home.
Becky was born on January 31, 1947, in Ronceverte, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Richard Deane and Marjorie Vaughan McDowell.
Becky moved to the Shenandoah Valley in August 1978 and married the love of her life on August 19, 1978. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg and used her talents to assist and help many of its members over the years. Her dedication to nursing lead to attending Shenandoah College of Nursing to attain a degree in parish nursing which she utilized to treat and care for many in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community. It was her service to others that gave her the most pleasure in life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Her dedication to spiritual faith was a daily mission and always prayed that her girls would find strength in the Lord her God.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Louis Weidig, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Godby and husband, B.J. Williams, Vaughan Clark and husband, Jamie, and Sarah Villacarillo and husband, Ron. In addition to her husband and children, Becky is survived by three grandchildren Georgia Clark, Avery Godby and Luciano Villacarillo, as well as beloved sisters and brothers-in-law.
A special thank you to the nursing, pharmaceutical and medical staff at Hahn Cancer Center of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Susan Reeves officiating. Interment will be private at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital Foundation at VCU,
PO Box 980693, Richmond, VA 23298 and The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 204, Norwood, NJ 07648.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
