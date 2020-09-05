Barbara Jean Barlow, 64, of Fruitland, Md., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Md., is handling arrangements.
Mary Gaines McMurray, 86, Carrollton, Texas died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Gateway Funerals and Cremation in Dallas, Texas is handling arrangements.
Ruth Belding Munro, 89, of Mt. Jackson, died September 3, 2020 at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joyce Campbell Painter, 78, of Fort Defiance, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton .
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Lonnie Eugene Riggleman, 73, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Glendora Rexrode Wilson, 82, of Timberville, VA died September 4, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Margaret Wood, 85, of Elkton, passed away September 4, 2020 at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
