Scarlett Willa Tyler Anderson
Scarlett Willa (Tyler) Anderson passed away in the womb on Sept. 26, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., and was born sleeping, after her healthy twin sister, at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Va.
Scarlett Willa is the daughter of Hannah Alicia Tyler and Nashawn William Anderson.
She is survived by her twin sister, Stella Helena (Tyler) Anderson; her grandparents, Dorlinda Anderson, Peter and Ann Johnson, and Mark and Liana Tyler; her great-grandmothers, Mary A. Mynes and Linda L. Tyler; and great-aunt, Lynn Mynes. She is also survived by her aunts, Elizabeth Tyler, Whitley Johnson, Mia Tyler, Precious Anderson, Jasmine Anderson; her uncles, Leshawn Anderson, Ya-Ya Anderson, and Kashawn Anderson, as well as her Honorary Aunt, Erika Gibson and a loving host of cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.
Scarlett was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, William “Bill” Tyler and Roy W. Mynes, and her great-grandmother, Helen Anderson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at West Side Baptist Church at 3 p.m. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Doug Wade, the Rev. Joe Stoner, the Rev. Guy Hudson, and Mr. Karl Magenhoffer. Following the service and balloon release (weather permitting), the family will receive friends and family in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Scarlett’s honor to The Sadie Rose Foundation, P.O. Box 382, Dayton, VA 22821.
