Scott Edward Ijames, 51, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Mr. Ijames was born on May 13, 1971, in Rockingham, Va. to Linda Sue Riggleman Shank (J.G.) and the late James Edward Ijames. He had worked at Partners Excavating, Trumbo Electric, and was currently employed at Frazier Quarry.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Ijames is survived by his children, Anthony Scott Ijames (Alyssa) of Timberville, Matthew David Ijames of Timberville, Jayden Esther-Ruth Ijames, of Broadway; siblings, Tony Lee Ijames (Becky), Michael Shank (Billie), Joey Shank (Julie); grandchildren, Hadley and Blayton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. The body will not be present.
Memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road Rockingham, VA 22802, to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
