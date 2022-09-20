Sergio Enrique “Quique” Silveira, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by his family. Sergio was born April 6, 1959, in Montevideo, Uruguay and was the son of the late Euclides Silveira and Teodolina “Mary” Meneses Olivera, and was raised with the help of his stepfather, Juan Moreira.
He arrived to the United States with Mennonite Central Committee in 1979 at the age of 19 for volunteer service, and eventually settled in Virginia. He started seminary in Paraguay, then later graduated with a two-year degree in Pastoral Ministries from Hesston College. Through his life he had different occupations and hobbies including masonry, construction work, and property management. He especially enjoyed building natural river rock walls. He last worked as a medical interpreter for Sentara RMH Medical Center until 2015.
Sergio loved spending time with his family, cooking for people, and helping those that needed it. He was passionate about building relationships and making people laugh by sharing stories and telling jokes whenever he got the chance. He spent a lot of his early life traveling and building connections around the world. Sergio loved documenting his life by journaling and taking pictures and videos. He was a faithful and loyal friend and was always dedicated to checking in and catching up with those he cared about. He prioritized spending time together as a family and was very proud to be a father. Sergio most loved caring for his daughters and he got the greatest joy from seeing them happy. He was encouraged and motivated daily by talking about what God has done in his life and he impacted many lives with his optimism until the very end.
On April 18, 1987, he married Faythe Ropp Silveira, who survives. He is also survived by daughters, Monica Ali and husband, Christian Ali, Lauren Silveira, and Allison Silveira; brothers, Victor Silveira, Freddy Silveira, Fernando Silveira, and Juan Moreira; a sister, Jacque Silveira; treasured nephews and nieces; and many other adopted family members along the way. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved niece, Paula Moreira.
There will be a gathering for family and friends to share stories of his wonderful life on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Divine Unity Community Church, 1680 Country Club Road, Harrisonburg, Va.
A Celebration of Life service for Sergio will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Divine Unity Community Church as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Sergio’s honor to the MCC International Volunteer Exchange Program at https://donate.mcc.org/registry/sergio-silveira-memorial. Share memories and stories of Sergio at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/sergio-silveira-obituary?id=36544362.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.