In loving memory of Seth Lee Hizer, 30, of Elkton, Va., who passed away Aug. 27, 2023. Born on Feb. 27, 1993, in Charlottesville, Va.
Seth graduated from Page County High School in 2011. Seth was a welder, pipefitter and mechanic working at Truck & Equipment Corporation. He was an avid outdoorsman and reader. He was baptized at Stanardsville Baptist Church by Pastor Josh Shifflett.
Survived by parents, Melissa and Steven Hizer; grandfather, Bill Marks; siblings, Ethan Hizer and Jennifer Hizer (Eric DeMatt); girlfriend, Laura, pet Trouble; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Shelby Marks, and grandfather, Paul Kelly.
The family is holding a private remembrance.
The family has requested that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to one of the organizations below in Seth’s name: Reach Out and Read Virginia or Page One Food Pantry, Luray, VA.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Psalms 23:4.
