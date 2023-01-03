April 12, 1995-December 29, 2022
Seth Ryan Bailey, 27, of Bridgewater, Va. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Lois Bailey of Harrisonburg. Seth left behind his loving wife, Tiffany Bailey; parents, Russell and Deborah Bailey of Dayton; grandparents, William and Sandra Butcher of Mauzy; in-laws, Casey and Ginger Hartman of Bridgewater; brothers, Josh Bailey and wife, Mary of Bridgewater, and Forrest Bailey and wife, Stephanie of Dayton; nieces, Katie, Keira, and Chloe Bailey; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and special friends.
Seth thoroughly enjoyed football throughout his life. He was a 2013 graduate of Turner Ashby High School, where he played football. He was also a 2020 graduate of James Madison University, and was scheduled to graduate with a Master’s in Special Education from Liberty University in May 2023. He loved teaching and impacting the lives of his students as a special education teacher at Wilson Middle School in Fishersville. He was an avid college football fan, especially Virginia Tech. He also enjoyed, N.H.R.A. drag races with his father, brother, and nieces, as well as hunting, fishing, football, and vacationing in the Smokey Mountains. Seth adored his relationship and time with his wife, Tiffany, as well as spending time with his friends, and dog, Moose. He had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room. He was loving, caring, funny, had the biggest heart and was an unbelievably amazing human being.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the church with the Rev. Joe Shoop, Pastor Paul Collins and the Rev. David Burch officiating. Those attending are encouraged to wear various shades of red or Wilson green.
Seth was a champion for all his students. He never hesitated to serve as their advocates. His genuine spirit and desire to see his students grow was evident in all he did. The Seth Bailey Scholarship Fund will be established in his honor. The family would ask that those wishing to make a contribution may send a check to Wilson Middle School, 292 Hornet Road, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
