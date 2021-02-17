Sevie Lee ‘Rex’ Rexrode
Sevie Lee “Rex” Rexrode, 83, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Rexrode was born April 23, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Claude Henry and Arbutus Dean Rexrode.
On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Loretta Mae Morris, who preceded him in death July 11, 2008.
Rex was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. He was owner and operator of Peak Builders, later S.L. Rexrode, that constructed many homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Following his years in construction, he offered consulting services to longtime friend, Jeff Graff of Lynchburg. Mr. Rexrode loved being around others and often visited Envoy in Staunton to provide gifts and food to residents.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Rexrode and wife, Rachel, and Lynnè Rhodes and husband, Dennie; son-in-law and coffee buddy, Carson Rexrode; two brothers, Gary Rexrode and wife, Golda, and Wilson Rexrode and companion, Karen; sister, Pennie Fox; grandchildren, Jeremy Rexrode and wife, Teresa, Tabitha Carter and husband, Jeremy, Benjamin “Ben” Rexrode and companion, Jessy, Caline Thomas and husband, JT, Kevin Morris, and Crystal Jones and husband, Marcel; great-grandchildren, Jordan Buchanan, Mackenzie “Mack” Rexrode, Emily Morris, Hannah Morris, Sofia Jones, Alyx Carter, Kalin Jones, Nash Carter, Payton Thomas and Zachariah Rexrode; great-great-grandson, Aidan Rexrode; caregiver, Nancy Burgess and his beloved cat, Tango.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Martin Rexrode and Donnie Rexrode; great-grandson, Matthew Rexrode; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Lucille Morris; friend and coffee buddy, Raymond Rexrode, and beloved cat, Lexus.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Friends and family are welcome to visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In accordance with Rex’s wishes, attendees are encouraged, if comfortable, to wear jeans to both the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
