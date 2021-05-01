Sgt. Jacob Ryan Shifflett
Sgt. Jacob Ryan Shifflett, 21, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va. on May 19, 1999, he was the son of John M. Shifflett, II and Jamie Brill Shifflett of Shenandoah. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Justin Shifflett of Shenandoah and his girlfriend, Jolie Dieu of Fairfax; his canine sisters, June and Jules; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Comer of Shenandoah; maternal grandfather, Kenny Brill and his wife, Bonnie, of Stanley; paternal grandparents, John M. Shifflett and Linda Shifflett of Dayton; paternal great-grandmother, Alda Miller of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Emmett “Bill” Good and Vera Good; maternal great-granddaddy, Wayne Comer; cousin, Evan Shifflett, and paternal great-grandfather, Elvin Miller.
Jacob was a 2017 honors graduate of Page County High School, where he ran cross country. After graduation he joined the United States Army on his 18th birthday. He was a Sergeant with the 3Rd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Ga. Many of his fellow soldiers said they made it through Ranger School because of him. He always made people laugh and touched the lives of many people. He was well known for his great smile.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Chaplain Bo Waldo and Pastor Stephen Creech officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Three Rangers Foundation, 325 Lakeway Terrace, Spring Hill, TN 37174; or Lead The Way Fund, 300 Garden City Plaza Suite 149, Garden City, NY 11530.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.