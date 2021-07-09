Shane Eugene Hoover
Shane Eugene Hoover, 19, of Shenandoah, passed away July 3, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 2001, to Isaac L. “Ike” Hoover and the late Tonya Marie Eppard Hoover.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leroy Hoover and Georgie Kyle Hoover, and maternal grandmother, Joyce Williams Eppard.
He graduated from Page County High School with the class of 2019.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a grandfather, Chester Eppard; an aunt, Renee Eppard and companion, Chris Caracofe; cousins, Cody Shifflett and wife, Mady, and Haley Crawford and wife, Amber.
A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at New Life Gospel Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Randy Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
