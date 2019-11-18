Shane Jackson Moyers, 21, of Dayton, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, in Dayton. Shane was born Oct. 2, 1998, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Daniel Robert “Dan” and Jacqueline “Jackie” Harman Moyers of Dayton.
He was a 2017 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and took diesel mechanic classes at MTC, then worked for Harrisonburg Motor Express for five years and most recently for Penske Leasing. He had attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. He loved to hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes with his buddies enjoying life; and he enjoyed working on the big trucks with his father and brothers.
Besides his parents, he is survived by brothers, Damian Wyatt Moyers and Garret William Moyers, both of Dayton, and Daniel Michael “Mike” Moyers and wife, Hannah, of Fulks Run; grandparents, Robert and Shirley Moyers of Dayton and Tommy and Peggy Kile of Rawley Springs; uncles, Jason and Jolene Moyers and John and Melanie Moyers, all of West Virginia, Doodle and Deana Harman of McGaheysville and Timothy and Crystal Kile of Rawley Springs.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Adrian Mills and Pastor Margaret Michael officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Horeb UMC Cemetery near Hinton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
