Sharleen Ann Schlaak, 58, of Timberville, passed away Dec. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. She was born Jan. 16, 1963, and was a daughter of Mildred Janet Tusing Litten of Quicksburg and the late Ivan Elbert Litten.
She worked at Masco Cabinet Company and was a member of the Timberville Church of The Nazarene where she taught Sunday School. She loved to craft in her free time, attended Bible study, was a loving mother and a devoted Christian.
On Jan. 27, 1994, she married Edward “Eddie” Schlaak, who survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Kaylee Estep and husband, Weston, of Singers Glen and Ashley Litten of Timberville; one son, Calvin Schlaak of Timberville; one grandson, Jayden Litten of Timberville; five siblings, Sherry Bowman of New Market, Stacy Litten of Quicksburg, Shelly Bynaker of New Market, Sandra Richards of New Market and Sharon McDonald of Quicksburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Todd Thomas will conduct a graveside service Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Mount Jackson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberville Church of The Nazarene, 15849 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online contributions may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
