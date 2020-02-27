Sharon Ann McNett Reedy
Sharon Ann McNett Reedy, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home. Sharon was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 15, 1955, a daughter of Meda Elizabeth (Knott) McNett of Dayton and the late Norman Dwight McNett.
Sharon attended Harrisonburg First Assembly of God and was employed with Harrisonburg Auto Auction before becoming disabled. Now she is enjoying perfect health and praising Jesus.
Sharon is survived by son, James Elliot Reedy of Harrisonburg; brothers, Norman Dale McNett and wife, Clarinda, of Bridgewater and Randy McNett and wife, Debbie, of Dayton; and sister, Kathy McNett Fifer of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God with Pastor Jeff Ferguson officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
